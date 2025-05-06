All 49ers

Insider Says 49ers Will Finalize Brock Purdy's Deal in July or August

Last year, both Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa signed extensions in late July, so projecting Brock Purdy to do the same makes sense.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
This week, general manager John Lynch said the 49ers are making progress extending Brock Purdy.

According to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides still have a ways to go.

"I have not gotten the sense that it will get done soon but it does at least seem like it's going in the right direction," Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. "George Kittle's deal was a little bit quicker. They have the Fred Warner deal they could do. Quarterback deals usually take longer. But it seems like it's positive and heading in the right direction. We'll see if they get that good landing spot somewhere in the 50s to get Brock Purdy locked in long term."

"And when would that be?" McAfee asked. "A week before training camp? Training camp? What do you think?"

"Usually, it's like is he going to sign right before training camp," Rapoport said. "And then, if he doesn't, he'll hold in a lot of times."

With all due respect to Rapoport, it doesn't sound like he talked to anyone who knows what's going on behind the scenes. He doesn't mention any sources. Instead, he mentions the "sense" he's getting and what "usually" happens in these negotiations.

Last year, both Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa signed extensions in late July, so projecting Purdy to do the same makes sense.

I just get the sense that this deal will get done much sooner. Maybe in the next few days.

Stay tuned.

