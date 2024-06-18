Interpreting 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's Cryptic TikTok Comments
"They said they don't want me back. I swear."
That's what 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk told Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on FaceTime in a TikTok video Aiyuk posted. This came a day after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that contract negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers have stalled and that there isn't optimism that a deal will get done.
So when Aiyuk said, "They don't want me back," it's probably fair to assume he was talking about the 49ers even though he didn't mention them explicitly.
But is it true that the 49ers don't want him back?
General manager John Lynch has said multiple times on the record that he respects Aiyuk and wants him to finish his career with the 49ers. It also has been reported that the 49ers have offered Aiyuk a contract extension that is worth roughly $26 million per season. So they clearly want him back, but they want him at their price.
I think what Ayuk is saying is if they don't meet him at his price, then they don't really want him because they're not serious about extending his contract. They would rather save a few million dollars per season than keep Aiyuk around long term.
Aiyuk isn't asking for more than he's worth. He's being fair. The 49ers are asking him to take less than he's worth and threatening to force him to play on the fifth-year option if he doesn't comply. In Aiyuk's mind, that probably means the 49ers don't want him back.
They certainly seem to think he's replaceable.