Is 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk a Future Hall of Famer?
The 49ers roster is full of future Hall of Famers. Is Kyle Juszczyk one of them?
For nearly a decade, Juszczyk has been by far the best fullback in the NFL. And yet CBS Sports believes he will not get voted into Canton.
"Juszczyk has the bona fides as an eight-time Pro Bowler and earned his first All-Pro in 2023," writes CBS analyst Bryan DeArdo. "But no fullback has ever made the Hall of Fame without putting up some numbers, which is something Juszczyk doesn't have. Juszczyk's career is similar to Matthew Slater, a recently retired, 10-time Pro Bowl special teams standout. While both players have been recognized as being arguably the best at their position, neither one will likely sniff Canton unless the Hall's voters change their thinking."
That analysis is spot on. Juszczyk is an eight-time Pro Bowler primarily because he's one of the only fullbacks left in the NFL. It's a dying position. In fact, there shouldn't be a Pro Bowl slot for a fullback. Juszczyk should be classified as a running back or a tight end. And at either of those positions, he'd never sniff a Pro Bowl because he hardly ever touches the ball.
Juszczyk's main role for the 49ers is to go in motion before the snap. He does so much before the play even starts. Then the center snaps the ball, Juszczyk makes a block and the ball goes to someone else. Every time.
The 49ers like to call Juszczyk an offensive weapon. In reality, he's just a decoy.