Is 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Hot Seat?
Kyle Shanahan just finished his fourth double-digit-loss season in eight years.
If he had won a Super Bowl by now, his job security probably wouldn't be in question. But he didn't win a Super Bowl -- instead, he gave two away. And now Fox Sports 1 Analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks Shanahan is on the hot seat.
"Let me be real about the 49ers. Shanahan -- his seat, it is officially hot. You just fired your special teams coach. You just fired your defensive coordinator. You would fire your offensive coordinator, but you are the offensive coordinator.
"Shanahan, now you gotta get it right. See, last offseason I suggested you got it all wrong. You should have paid Trent Williams sooner. Y’all didn’t. Should have paid Brandon Aiyuk sooner. Y’all didn’t. So I would suggest that you did it all wrong last season. I would also go as far as to suggest you wasted a year of Fred Warner’s life. You wasted a year of Nick Bosa’s life. You wasted a year of Charvarius Ward’s life. You wasted a year of Deommodore Lenoir’s life because you hired a defensive coordinator that was not suited for the job.
"You hired your friend. You wasted a year because of cronyism -- someone benefiting from friendship with you. Because Steve Wilks had the (number 3) defense in football with the Niners and you fired him. Hired Nick Sorensen, promoted him from within. He had the (29th) defense for the Niners and you said, 'I’m not going to fire him.' You're going to find another position for him within the organization. So, because of friendship, you wasted a whole year of the Niners life. So, yeah Shanahan, that seat is hot. You didn’t hire Sorensen because he was qualified, you hired him because he was your homie, and now you lost a whole season because he was your homie. Of course, that seat has to heat up."
I completely agree with Acho. Well put, Emmanuel.
From the moves Shanahan has made this offseason, I wouldn't be surprised if someone high up in the organization spoke with him recently and put him on notice. Shanahan has to hire an excellent defensive coordinator and make sure none of his players hold out this offseason. Because if the 49ers miss the playoffs again next season, he could get fired.