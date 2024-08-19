Is 49ers QB Brock Purdy Developing Bad Habits This Offseason?
Brock Purdy is a good quarterback who's having a rough training camp.
He's throwing almost one interception per day because he's making questionable decisions and forcing passes we wouldn't expect him to attempt during games. When asked about these interceptions, Purdy says he's testing his limits and seeing what he can and can't get away with. The idea is if he makes mistakes in practice, he won't make the same ones in the games. Sound logic.
But then he played against the Saints in a preseason game on Sunday and made the same mistakes he had been making in camp. Namely, he forced passes into tight coverage and almost got intercepted. He threw one pass across the field that tight end Eric Saubert had to knock down like a defensive back just so it wouldn't get picked off.
To be fair, Purdy played without all but two starters on offense, and those starters were Jake Brendel and Colton McKivitz. And Kyle Shanahan didn't call plays. And the Saints played their starters on defense. So he was set up to fail.
But he didn't have to make matters worse, which is what he almost did. He could have checked down or thrown the ball away and made smart decisions he could live with. Instead, he tried to be a hero and show the world that he can be special even when he doesn't have his All World supporting cast. And he flopped.
If Purdy plays hero ball this season, he'll struggle. He needs to continue to play the way he has the past two years.