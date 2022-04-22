Is Deebo Samuel's Trade Request From the 49ers Truly Based on his Usage?

Deebo Samuel wants to be traded from the 49ers due to his usage, but is that truly the reason behind his request?

Deebo Samuel wants the 49ers to trade him.

The reason behind his desire of a trade is supposedly due to his usage and not money. Samuel, from the sound of it since he just won't come out and say it, doesn't want to be used as a running back anymore. He wants to play true to his position: wide receiver.

Considering the longevity of a running back versus a wide receiver, it makes sense why he wants that utilization cut out. Samuel has a point in wanting the "wideback" title removed so his career can last longer. Even if he gets cashed out now, it won't matter if he cannot get that second lucrative contract. This is probably why that money has reportedly not been a main issue.

So is Samuel's trade request from the 49ers truly based on his usage?

I don't believe it is.

Ultimately, this really does come down to the money. Had the 49ers indicated that Samuel would receive the bag, then I'd bet his usage would be a moot point to him. Through his career, Samuel has made just over $6 million. If the 49ers show him the fat cash, then chances are he will embrace that running back role still. Money talks.

Yes, the 49ers haven't made an official offer yet to Samuel as there have been no negotiations to be heard of yet. But Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch did have a dinner meeting with Samuel, which coincidentally was the same day Samuel scrubbed his Instagram of any 49ers material.

What I am surmising is that Samuel was relayed about what his role will be in 2022 and beyond. I'm sure Shanahan and Lynch told him that his "wideback" usage would continue. Along with telling him his role, I'm sure they also gave him a rough estimate of what they are looking at for a contract. Remember, Lynch said the 49ers have already budgeted for Samuel's extension, so he has known what the numbers would look like for it.

Since it was just a dinner meeting and nothing official, everything said is under the table. Shanahan and Lynch are not ones to sugarcoat words to their players. They have no issue being up front and transparent with them. Once Samuel got a rough estimate of what a contract extension would look like, I am sure he wasn't okay with it. The number that they threw at Samuel surely had to have been low. San Francisco always lowballs offers initially, and the fact that Samuel's real impact is as a running back means that value wasn't satisfactory to Samuel.

That could have been enough for Samuel to be ticked off at that considering how versatile he is. It would explain why he removed any 49ers content from his social media page along with having issue of his usage if the 49ers are valuing him as a running back. Clearly, nothing has been the same with Samuel and the 49ers since that day. Sure enough, we are at the point where he has officially requested a trade. Everything has to stem from that dinner meeting and any other communications they have had beforehand.

One thing is certain: the situation right now has high emotions. The 49ers should wisely let Samuel take a deep breath and initiate communication with him again over time. There is no reason for them to adhere to Samuel's request as they hold all the leverage. Getting an extension done with Samuel was always going to be tricky. I've been stating that since the NFL combine and now it looks to have exceeded a "tricky" scenario.

For the 49ers' sake, they need to make this work with Samuel.