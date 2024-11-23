Is the 49ers Season Over?
It's official, Brock Purdy has been ruled out for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. This news is shaking the 49ers Faithful to their core, fans understandably believe their playoff hopes are dead but how dead are they? Do the Niners have a chance?
The 49ers will be heading into Snowy Lambeau Field sitting at 5-5 and clinging on to playoff hopes. If the Niners want to make the playoffs, a run has to start in Week 12. Some fans think that Brock Purdy being ruled out means there is no chance for a strong finish to the season and that playoff hopes are gone. I'd beg to differ, this feels like the best opportunity they can get.
Lambeau will be a huge factor in this game. Lambeau is currently drenched in snow, and the game is projected to have a chance of some showers, snow, and up to 10 MPH winds. It becomes incredibly difficult to run pass plays in rainy, snowy, or windy games. The ball becomes slippery, receivers, the quarterback, and even the center will likely struggle to hold onto the ball. So what's the solution? RUN THE FOOTBALL. This team has one of the best 1-2 punch combos in the league in Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, so let them control the offense. Kyle Shanahan loves to run the football, this is his chance to do it all game. Past Kyle has shown us some incredibly smart and savvy schemes and playcalling. He has been lacking in that department this season, but this game is his chance to prove his talent again. It's his chance to silence his doubters and hold onto his job for the next few years.
So let's assume that Kyle opens up his run game and finally utilizes his two amazing running backs, leading to a Niners victory. They will then face an even bigger challenge in the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. That might seem scary, but if Kyle can get his playcalling abilities back without Purdy, imagine what he can do with Purdy back and healthy after having a week off. It could be marvelous. They will already have been through one snow game in Green Bay and likely will have an idea of how they can win the game. It just seems perfect.
At that point, the rest of the matchups seem much easier. They'll face the Bears, Rams, Dolphins, and Cardinals, all teams they can beat. The only other team that is a threat would be the Lions. As long as the Niners win all of those games and only lose to the Lions, they will have made the playoffs and saved their season.
As much as I think that can happen, there is another side of the coin. As long as they win their easier matchups, it will all come down to their three hardest matchups. The Packers, Lions, and Bills. If the Niners lose to the Packers and Lions, their playoff chances will be at 49%. If they lose to the Packers and Bills their playoff chances will be at 61%. But if they only lose to the Bills and Lions they will have a 79% chance to make the playoffs. These options aren't as ideal, but having around a 50% chance of making the playoffs is certainly better than having no chance.
There is one last bit that could end it for SF. If they manage to lose 3 games, their season is essentially done. There are a few bits of hope in losing to AFC opponents, but other NFC teams will likely stack some wins to put them ahead of the 49ers. As much as I think this won't happen, this team hasn't proven that they can put away teams in the 4th Quarter.
If the Niners want to have a chance, they need to have a new mentality heading into Green Bay. Their backs are against the wall more than they have ever been, and it finally needs to click in. This team needs to be a team and win some football games starting on Sunday. If not, who knows what changes could be made in the offseason.
