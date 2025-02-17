Is Will Campbell the Perfect Draft Pick for the 49ers in Round 1?
The 49ers will have an opportunity to draft a franchise-changing talent with the 11th pick this year.
The 49ers haven't picked this high in a draft since 2021 when they traded up for Trey Lance. That was a big mistake. Instead of Lance, the 49ers could have taken Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase, Patrick Surtain II or Micah Parsons -- four All Pros.
This year, at least one future All Pro should be available when the 49ers are on the clock, and Pro Football Focus says the 49ers' dream scenario would be to draft LSU left tackle Will Campbell.
"The 49ers and Brock Purdy are reportedly working on a massive extension, so moving to find more blocking for both him and Christian McCaffrey is a priority," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "With Aaron Banks’ contract expiring and Trent Williams entering his age-37 season while coming off an injury, Campbell — or another highly touted tackle prospect — would address an immediate need on the interior and provide a long-term solution at tackle."
Everyone agrees the 49ers' biggest need is offensive tackle for the reasons stated above, but I'm not sure the 49ers see their roster the same way. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and Chris Foerster said last year that they would rather invest in offensive players who score touchdowns and that they merely need starting-caliber players on the offensive line. That's why Colton McKivitz is the starting right tackle. He's good enough to start and he's paid like a high-level backup.
I'm guessing the 49ers don't want to make the Mike McGlinchey mistake again. Remember, they took him with the 9th pick in the 2018 Draft and didn't offer him a second contract. He was a major reach.
Considering the 49ers just found Dominick Puni, a quality right guard, in Round 3 last year, I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers wait until Round 3 again this year to address the offensive line.
Sorry.