Jacob Cowing Will be the 49ers' X-Factor Sunday Against the Rams

Grant Cohn

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Both the 49ers and the Rams limp into their Week 3 matchup this Sunday in Inglewood.

The Rams are missing five starters on offense and the 49ers are missing three, which means there might not be much scoring in this game. Both teams will need backup wide receivers to step up and produce in ways they never have before.

For the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings most likely will be the starting wide receivers while Deebo Samuel nurses a calf strain. Both Aiyuk and Jennings are good receivers who are capable of taking over games on their own. But neither one is a gadget player and neither is much of a YAC threat.

The 49ers still need someone to replace Samuel's unique skill set. Someone who can run an end around and a jet sweep and catch a screen pass and run a slant and a crossing route and fade. Someone who can do a little bit of everything while adding some speed and explosion to an offense that's otherwise slow and methodical.

That player is rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

He was one of their most exciting players during the preseason. He looked fast and tough and fearless as a receiver. The 49ers haven't played him at receiver yet during the regular season because Kyle Shanahan plays rookies only if he has to, but now Cowing has to play. They need a third receiver and he's their best option. Much better than veteran wideout Chris Conley who's not a gadget player.

Look for Cowing to get some jet sweeps, reverses and extended handoffs on Sunday.

