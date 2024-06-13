Javon Hargrave Was the 49ers' Biggest Disappointment of 2023
Signing Javon Hargrave was the worst move the 49ers made last year.
They gave him a four-year, $84 million contract. And to clear up the salary cap space to afford him, the 49ers had to let lots of quality defensive players go, players such as Jimmie Ward, Azeez Al-Shaair, Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu.
In hindsight, the 49ers would have been so much better off keeping those four players and not signing Hargrave. Because without those four, the 49ers run defense fell off a cliff. Hargrave simply isn't stout against the run. And as a pass rusher, he recorded just 7 sacks and the 49ers' pass rush was decidedly mediocre even with him on the field.
Now Hargrave is 31, and the 49ers can't get rid of him. He's signed through 2026. Even in 2027, when he won't be under contract, he'll still cost the 49ers more than $10 million against the cap because of a void year in his contract. So he needs to produce.
Hargrave needs to be an impact player both against the run and the pass for the next three seasons or else the 49ers are in trouble. In 2025, his cap number will balloon to $28.1 million. Then in 2026, it will go up again to $29.8 million. To earn that money, Hargrave will have to give the 49ers much more than 7 sacks and poor run defense. He'll have to get in better shape and play much harder than he did in 2023.
Let's see what Hargrave has left.