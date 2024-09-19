Jay Gruden Isn't a Fan of 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Pass Concepts
Kyle Shanahan got exposed this past weekend.
He trailed against the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend and couldn't come from behind to win. He stopped calling play-action passes and instead called mostly drop-back passes, and as a result, Brock Purdy got sacked six times and the 49ers offense scored just 17 points.
Former head coach Jay Gruden was not impressed.
"I'm just not a big fan of his true pass concepts when he's down," Gruden said recently on the 3 and Out Podcast with John Middlekauf. "I just don't understand a lot of them. That's something you have to continue to work on in OTAs, training camp and all that stuff. You have to prepare to be down. It's a lot easier to call plays when you're ahead by 14 points on first and second down. Not many coaches have had a lot of success calling plays (when they're) down and having to come back. It's very difficult when you're a one-dimensional team. I'm not saying I had a lot of success (in those situations). From a pass-game standpoint, when I study teams, that would be one of the last teams I would look at as far as pass concepts go in known passing situations. I'd look elsewhere."
Keep in mind, Gruden and Shanahan were offensive assistants together on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004 and 2005. So they know each other quite well. Maybe there's a personal beef between the two.
But even if there is a beef, Gruden is right about Shanahan. If you can take away his running game and play-action passing game and turn him into a one-dimensional drop-back passing offense as the Chiefs did to him in the Super Bowl, he'll lose.