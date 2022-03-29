Jed York Continues to Take a Backseat to Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch

Jed York has nothing but full trust for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in regards to the future of the 49ers.

Meddling as an owner is one of the worst things to do in the NFL.

That is something that was proven with the 49ers when Jed York tried to be hands on with the team during the tenure of Jim Harbaugh and beyond. Owners who do not have a firm grasp of football operations need to stay out of the way. Just sit at home and try to support your people.

York has understood that ever since he hired Kyle Shanahan as head coach and John Lynch as general manager. It is a move that has benefited the 49ers greatly as it allows Shanahan and Lynch to operate without restriction or pressure from the owner.

“I trust them to make decisions on behalf of the organization,” York said on Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting. “I’ve been in a situation where you look at every single draft pick and you evaluate each one individually. And I think I have taken a step back from trying to evaluate every single piece.”

York is continuing to take a backseat to Shanahan and Lynch as he should be.

The moment he gets involved is a moment that will be detrimental to the franchise. He never should've been meddling in the first place. Dealing with the job as a head coach and general manager is tough as it is. The last thing anyone in those positions needs is their owner breathing down their necks, especially when they don't have the acumen of their jobs.

It is why York isn't worried about how the 49ers are handling the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo. Even if the 49ers carry his salary into the season to where it becomes fully guaranteed, he is all for it in support of what Shanahan and Lynch are doing.

"I don’t ever want to tell those guys, ‘You have to do this,' " York said. " They know what the salary cap is. We always spend to the salary cap and if this is where we want to put our resources, quarterback is not a bad place to put more resources than somewhere [else].”

Good on York for knowing his role and standing aside.

Let's keep it that way.