Jed York Says 49ers Will Do What it Takes to Keep Brock Purdy Long Term
The 49ers don't seem phased by Brock Purdy's down season in 2024.
Despite a regression in most statistical categories plus multiple late-game blunders that led to losses, 49ers owner Jed York told reporters in New Orleans on Monday that Purdy will be the 49ers' franchise quarterback for many years.
“I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we’ll do everything we can to make that work,” York said according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.
Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the 49ers will give Purdy and his agent every penny they want. It's worth noting that the two sides have begun negotiating an extension but haven't come to an agreement yet. If Purdy wants a better offer, he might have to play out the final year of his rookie contract to get it.
Purdy probably doesn't feel inclined to give the 49ers a discount considering they have paid him just $2.6 million for his entire career. He might feel they owe him back pay.
The 49ers might not feel inclined to give Purdy $60 million per year after he came off a 6-win season during which he injured his throwing arm twice. They should be extremely cautious.
But the 49ers seem more interested in boasting about having a franchise quarterback than protecting themselves in case Purdy proves to be insufficient.
“Brock is just a tremendous human being,” York insisted. “I’m looking forward to a long-term partnership.”
Good luck.