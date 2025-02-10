All 49ers

Jed York Says 49ers Will Do What it Takes to Keep Brock Purdy Long Term

The 49ers don't seem phased by Brock Purdy's down season in 2024.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers don't seem phased by Brock Purdy's down season in 2024.

Despite a regression in most statistical categories plus multiple late-game blunders that led to losses, 49ers owner Jed York told reporters in New Orleans on Monday that Purdy will be the 49ers' franchise quarterback for many years.

“I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we’ll do everything we can to make that work,” York said according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the 49ers will give Purdy and his agent every penny they want. It's worth noting that the two sides have begun negotiating an extension but haven't come to an agreement yet. If Purdy wants a better offer, he might have to play out the final year of his rookie contract to get it.

Purdy probably doesn't feel inclined to give the 49ers a discount considering they have paid him just $2.6 million for his entire career. He might feel they owe him back pay.

The 49ers might not feel inclined to give Purdy $60 million per year after he came off a 6-win season during which he injured his throwing arm twice. They should be extremely cautious.

But the 49ers seem more interested in boasting about having a franchise quarterback than protecting themselves in case Purdy proves to be insufficient.

“Brock is just a tremendous human being,” York insisted. “I’m looking forward to a long-term partnership.”

Good luck.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News