Jeremy Fowler Says Jets WR Davante Adams is Open to Joining the 49ers

The 49ers could add a super star wide receiver to their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Davante Adams could get released by the New York Jets in the coming weeks. And if he hits the free-agent market, he could look to return to a West Coast team such as the 49ers according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable," writes Fowler. "A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California."

He grew up in East Palo Alto, which is just a half hour away from Levi's Stadium. So signing with the 49ers would allow Adams to be close to his family.

Adams just turned 32, so he's not young, but he's still better than any wide receiver the 49ers have. He's the consistent performer the 49ers hoped Brandon Aiyuk would become before he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus this season. Now it's unclear if Aiyuk ever will be a No. 1 option again.

In addition, Deebo Samuel could get traded this offseason -- he seems like he would like a fresh start on a team that will feature him the way the 49ers did a few seasons ago.

Which means the 49ers could be in the market for a wide receiver. And they seemed to flirt with the idea of trading for Adams last offseason when they were in the middle of a bitter contract negotiation with Aiyuk.

The Rams almost certainly will pursue Adams considering they plan on trading Cooper Kupp in the coming weeks. And if the Rams get Adams, the 49ers can forget about winning the NFC West. So you can bet they'll pursue him, too.

Stay tuned.

Grant Cohn
