Jimmy Garoppolo Wants 49ers to Trade him to a Winning Team

Jimmy Garoppolo is looking to be traded to a winning team as the 49ers hand the keys to Trey Lance.

Jimmy Garoppolo is looking toward the future.

With the season having come to an end for the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo must now look to what lies ahead for his career.

Being traded looks to be the clear-cut path for Garoppolo with the 49ers handing the keys over to Trey Lance. Both the 49ers and Garoppolo's reps are seeking a trade, though nothing imminent is expected.

However, Garoppolo does know what he wants right now and that is for the 49ers to trade him to a winning team.

"Was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday about finding the right destination," said Garoppolo at his exit presser. "Whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way. I got a long career ahead of me. I'm excited about it, excited about the opportunities to come. I just wanna go to a place where they wanna win. That's really what I'm in this game for. I'm here to play football, win football games and as long as I got that and good people around me I think the rest will take care of itself."

A contending team is really the most realistic trade destination for Garoppolo. He isn't meant to be on a team rebuilding. A team that is in "win now" mode is the ideal scenario for him, so Garoppolo will likely get his wish.

Teams like Washington and Pittsburgh are the immediate ones that come to mind, but it certainly won't end there. A trade market for Garoppolo is sure to arise in the coming weeks, especially with this year's draft class for quarterbacks looking quite unattractive.

Regardless, I believe the 49ers are going to try to balance out solid trade compensation for Garoppolo and give him an ideal destination. The 49ers have always done right by their players. They did it with NaVorro Bowman when he wanted out and they gave Trent Williams all the power in his initial contract with the 49ers when he was first acquired out of good faith.

The two sides will surely do right by one another as the experiences they endured have built nothing but strong respect.

"I think they're trying to do the best for me and I'm trying to do the best for them. We're working together and that, haven't really made too much progress on it, but I think things will start happening here pretty quickly."