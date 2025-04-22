All 49ers

John Lynch Says the 49ers Did Not Intend to Disrespect Davante Adams

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
SANTA CLARA -- Apparently, the 49ers offended Davante Adams this offseason.

Adams was a free agent and he was interested in signing with the 49ers. Ultimately, he signed with the Rams who gave him a two-year, $44 million contract. According to The Athletic's Mike Silver, Adams felt the 49ers lowballed him.

"I was entertaining the Niners," Adams said, "but they were like, 'We're paying wholesale. We ain't paying retail.' I didn't talk to them, but that's what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, 'OK, well, I'm not a wholesale-type dude.'"

On Tuesday, John Lynch reponded to Adams during his annual pre-draft press conference in the 49ers' auditorium.

"I saw the quote," Lynch said. "He said his agent told him that. That wasn't me. I've always had a great deal of respect for Davante. That didn't line up. He's on a division rival. We're going to have our work cut out covering him and playing against him. He's a really good player. If there was any disrepect taken, none was intended."

I believe Lynch.

Here's my best interpretation of what happened: Adams' agent probably contacted the 49ers to inform them that his client would be interested in signing with them considering he's from the Bay Area. The 49ers probably informed Adams' agent that they're not spending big money on outside free agents this year and only could sign Adams if he would agree to a greatly discounted contract.

This seems like professional communication on the 49ers' part.

I don't see what Adams' problem is.

