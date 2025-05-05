John Lynch Says the 49ers are "Making Progress" Extending Brock Purdy
It sounds like the 49ers could finalize Brock Purdy's contract extension soon.
General manager John Lynch went on Chris Simms' Unbuttoned podcast on Monday and was asked about the ongoing negotiations with Purdy.
"Yeah, I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations," Lynch said. "And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that.
"But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions."
This is the kind of stuff Lynch generally says right before a deal gets done. I wouldn't be surprised if the deal is essentially done right now and the two sides are hammering out minor details.
In fact, I'll make some bold predictions: I bet the 49ers will announce Purdy's extension at some point in the next week. I bet they'll pay him somewhere between $52 million and $54 million per season. And I bet the contract will be backloaded and only the first two or three years will be guaranteed.
Purdy will be happy because he'll be one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in terms of annual average value.
And the 49ers will be happy because they'll be able to get out of the deal halfway through it if necessary.
Let's see if I'm right.