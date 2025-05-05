All 49ers

John Lynch Says the 49ers are "Making Progress" Extending Brock Purdy

This is the kind of stuff Lynch generally says right before a deal gets done.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass the football against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
It sounds like the 49ers could finalize Brock Purdy's contract extension soon.

General manager John Lynch went on Chris Simms' Unbuttoned podcast on Monday and was asked about the ongoing negotiations with Purdy.

"Yeah, I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations," Lynch said. "And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that.

"But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions."

This is the kind of stuff Lynch generally says right before a deal gets done. I wouldn't be surprised if the deal is essentially done right now and the two sides are hammering out minor details.

In fact, I'll make some bold predictions: I bet the 49ers will announce Purdy's extension at some point in the next week. I bet they'll pay him somewhere between $52 million and $54 million per season. And I bet the contract will be backloaded and only the first two or three years will be guaranteed.

Purdy will be happy because he'll be one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in terms of annual average value.

And the 49ers will be happy because they'll be able to get out of the deal halfway through it if necessary.

Let's see if I'm right.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

