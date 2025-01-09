John Lynch says He Expects Deebo Samuel to Play for the 49ers in 2025
This might not be the news you want to here.
Despite coming off the worst season of his career, the 49ers intend to bring Deebo Samuel back to the team in 2025.
“Deebo’s under contract," John Lynch reminded reporters at the 49ers' end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. "A good player and has done a ton for this organization and we're not in the business of letting good players out of here."
With all due respect, John, are we talking about the same Deebo Samuel?
He used to be a good player, but he isn't one anymore. He's almost 29 and he no longer is an effective wide receiver because he cannot beat man-to-man coverage. Next season, he most likely would be fourth on the depth chart behind Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk.
In addition, Samuel also isn't an effective running back anymore -- he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry this season.
Furthermore, Samuel is a malcontent. He taunted his kicker and punched his long-snapper on the sideline during a game, then complained about not getting the ball enough after a win. The more the 49ers try to get Samuel involved in the offense, the worse it performs. Getting rid of him would be addition by subtraction.
One can only hope that the 49ers secretly hope to trade Deebo Samuel and don't want to torpedo his trade value any more than he already has. Otherwise, they're making an incredibly large mistake.