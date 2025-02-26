John Lynch Says there's No Guarantee the 49ers Will Extend Brock Purdy
INDIANAPOLIS -- 49ers general manager John Lynch was just interviewed at a podium in the Combine for 15 minutes and then privately in a back room for another 20 minutes. Here's what he said about the contract negotiations with Brock Purdy.
Q: Is there an update on the Brock Purdy negotiations?
LYNCH: "We have started negotiations. We are talking. I won't go into negotiations which always is our stance. We want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we're here and beyond and we'll leave it at that. There are no guarantees that we get something done, but my experience has been when both sides are motivated, there's ample opportunity to do so, and we've been able to do that."
ME: As far as the timing goes, would it help both you and Brock to let a few quarterbacks sign deals around the league to define the quarterback market and what a fair offer would be?
LYNCH: "I think we're already having good discussions. They've got their thoughts, we've got our thoughts. Just got to try to make it a reality. He has played really well. We know that. We have every intention of making him our guy. And the great news with the CBA is he's going to be with us. There are no guarantees but we're going to endeavor to get it done."
ME: Has Brock been easy to work with so far?
LYNCH: "Brock is awesome. Brock hasn't gone away. Brock has been around the facility. Some guys want to give the image of not being around -- Brock is there and we talk. So it's all good."
Q: Is the hope that you can get this done earlier than you've gotten deals done the past few years?
LYNCH: "Sure (laughs). I said that last year, too."
Q: Do the early indications give you optimism that this will get done?
LYNCH: "I'm not going go get into it. We're in the infancy stage of those talks."