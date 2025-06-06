Jordan Watkins Must Continue to Stand out to Brock Purdy
Offseason team activities have been wonderful for the San Francisco 49ers.
It is a far cry from what it was last year, when the atmosphere surrounding the team was dreary. Part of the reason why OTAs have been sweet for the 49ers is the injection of youth.
The energy they are bringing in bunches, due to the number of them, certainly has to play a factor. One player who has been bringing it is wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
It seems he has been one of the best players performing in practice during OTAs. Watkins' performance hasn't gone unnoticed by Brock Purdy.
"He's balling man. Jordan Watkins has been balling from day one really," said Purdy. "He's come in and he's done everything pretty right and he's been on point. He's had a lot of explosive plays down the field. Obviously, the short game, the intermediate, he's making plays all around. So, I'm excited for him.
Watkins must continue to stand out to Purdy. If Purdy is taking notice of him now, then Kyle Shanahan surely is as well. Even if Shanahan isn't yet, he won't be far away from getting there.
Purdy could even bring it up to Shanahan that he likes the rapport he is building with Watkins. That is another way for Watkins to earn a role on the offense.
Keeping this up means he will see some participation with the first- and second-team offense. The key for Watkins will be his work ethic.
Shanahan wants to see his receivers going full speed, and of course, blocking hard. Does Watkins have that in him? The 49ers will learn that come training camp and the preseason.
For now, Watkins has done an amazing job already by getting off to a hot start that has Purdy noticing and raving about him.