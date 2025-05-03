All 49ers

Jordan Watkins Says it Will be "Tough" to Climb 49ers' Depth Chart

Watkins could start the season as the sixth receiver on the depth chart.

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 49ers desperately need help in the trenches.

But instead of using their first offensive draft pick on a lineman, they took wide receiver Jordan Watkins in Round 4. Wide receiver isn't exactly a weak position for the 49ers -- they already have Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. Plus, they drafted Jacob Cowing in Round 4 last year and signed veteran Demarcus Robinson to a two-year deal this offseason.

Oh, and they still have Brandon Aiyuk, one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, who should make his return from knee surgery at some point this season.

Which means Watkins could start the season as the sixth receiver on the depth chart.

"It’s going to be tough," Watkins said after getting drafted. "It’s going to be hard to be able to work my way up onto the field as a rookie. But I think the thing that makes San Francisco very special is that they really care about football there. And they told me that if you care about football and you love football, then you’re going to fit in great here."

Not only will Watkins start at the bottom of the pecking order, but he also will have to learn an extremely dense and complex offensive system which the other wide receivers already know.

"The biggest adjustment is the playbook," Watkins said. "Having a traditional style NFL offense compared to what we had at Ole Miss is a lot different because having time in and out between plays and things like that compared to being at Ole Miss to where it’s so fast and it’s rapid. I think that’ll be the biggest adjustment for me.”

Despite all the challenges that face Watkins, the 49ers still might need him to contribute early in the season. That's because Aiyuk might not be healthy and Robinson might be serving a suspension due to a recent DUI. And Cowing caught just four passes last season.

"There’s some key factors they’re missing," Watkins said. "So, there is going to be opportunity to be able to step in and make those big plays that are needed to win football games. So, if I’m able to come in and blessed enough to work my way up to see the field, whatever that role may be, whether I need to, like you said, block, go down and block somebody or whether it’s making big plays. So, I guess I’m just happy to be able to step into those roles and make plays and help any way I can.”

