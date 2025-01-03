49ers QB Joshua Dobbs Sees Sunday's Game vs. Arizona as an Audition
Joshua Dobbs was asked to describe his mindset heading into his start this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Here's what Dobbs said, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: There are so many offenses around the league that are similar to this one now. Do you see this game as sort of an audition for free agency in March that you can kind of show these other teams that you can run the system really well?
DOBBS: “Per-se, yeah. I think anytime you get a chance to get on the field and play, it's always an audition not only for the team that you're on, but for the other 31 teams, especially knowing my contract situation and being a free agent in March. So it's an opportunity to go out and show what I can do here as a 49er in this scheme as well as for other opportunities. So I kind of let free agency, all that stuff, work itself out when that time comes. I'm just excited for the opportunity to get on the field and play. We all work to have this opportunity to play at the end of the day and it's obviously fun to be a part of a great room and be supportive of Brock throughout the season, but to get a chance to get your number called and go out there and play and show what you can do is something that you never take for granted in this league. Whether you play quarterback, receiver, defense, no matter what, you can't take that opportunity for granted. So, I'm excited to get out there, play, compete. I’ve built a lot of camaraderie with several guys, a lot of guys throughout the locker room, so to be able to step into that huddle and lead that group of men in our last opportunity on Sunday will be a lot of fun.”
Q: Would you like to come back here next year and what have you learned from Purdy watching him prepare this year?
DOBBS: “Free agency will be free agency so we'll let that handle itself. But, what I've learned from Brock is just being able to be in command of the huddle. We do a lot on offense, right? And a lot is on the quarterback's shoulders from reads, progressions, sights when we're throwing hot, trying to play the game within the game of knowing what the defense is doing. And to watch how he prepares and how he segments it and how he sequences his approach to each play, whether it's just in the run game with calling two or three plays at the line of scrimmage or in the pass game feeding the ball to the right receiver based on different and crazy looks that we get every week, it’s been very impressive to watch. And so, learning that, seeing that from him, hopefully I'll be able to show a little bit of what I can do as well on Sunday from what I've learned from Brock throughout the year.”
Q: What are you hoping to showcase on Sunday, whether it's for the 49ers or any of the 31 other teams? Is it the processing, mental, physical? We got to see it a little bit against the Lions. You had a good body of work last year, but there might still be some questions, ‘is this the guy who could lead our franchise?’
DOBBS: “I don't think I'm trying to prove anything without a doubt. I just want to go out and play good football. I've worked hard in the offseason preparing for the opportunities I got in the preseason, opportunities in camp and obviously if my number were to be called to be ready at a drop of a hat anytime to go in and execute and play at a high level. Showed it last week. But now to have a full week of preparation, a full week of practice and reps, it's totally different. So, wanting to go out and play good football. Every time you step on the field you play to win. So I want to go out, compete, play at a high level and get a dub, send us out on the right note for this season and then we'll let the off season take care of itself.”
MY TAKE: I'm guessing Dobbs thought he would be the second-string quarterback when he signed with the 49ers this past offseason, resents the fact that they buried him beneath Brandon Allen on the depth chart all season and can't wait to leave. Just a hunch.