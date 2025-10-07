All 49ers

Kendrick Bourne reveals Mac Jones' biggest change since joining 49ers

Mac Jones' career has never looked better.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to sign Mac Jones as their backup quarterback has proven to be one of their most impactful moves of the season.

Jones signed a two-year contract, followed later in the offseason by the team’s announcement of Kendrick Bourne’s one-year deal — bringing him back to San Francisco for a second time.

In a season plagued by injuries across nearly every position, including quarterback and wide receiver, where Jones and Bourne play, both have stepped in and performed at a high level right from the start, despite both having looked down and out in their respective careers.

Kendrick Bourne suggests Mac Jones is thriving under the 49ers’ culture

Mac Jones Kendrick Bourn
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) and quarterback Mac Jones (10) prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Both Jones and Bourne previously worked together at the New England Patriots. To be honest, it wasn't a partnership that set the world on fire.

But the duo showed against the Los Angeles Rams that, under one of the best systems and cultures in the league, they can produce incredible football.

Bourne recorded 10 receptions for 142 yards, while Jones toughed it out to help the team get over the line, even though he was clearly banged up.

"Yeah, it's been awesome," Bourne said on KNBR. "He hasn't changed one bit, not like in his game, but personally. I think he's made a lot of growth and changes. I think he's having more fun...

"He's just playing free, and I think that's super important for growth in anyone, to have the perspective of the game of that it's a child's game. We can't forget that. We take it serious. It is serious, it's important, but also, finding the joy, and I think that's what I've seen most in him that's different."

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84).
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bourne has revealed that Jones’ energy has shifted for the better since joining the 49ers, and he believes this change has helped bring out the best in his game.

"He's been able to be more free, and who he is, and showing it," Bourne noted. "Obviously, over there [in New England], it's more strict, it's more blue collar, and that's how they operate. But here, it's more about being yourself, but being a professional at the same time.

"That's what I've learned in my experience in both spaces. It's just different. Every place is different, and I think that's what he's experiencing, and it's been good for him so far."

This praise isn’t the only one coming from within the roster. Jones brings a different vibe that allows him to maximize his true potential.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News