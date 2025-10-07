Kendrick Bourne reveals Mac Jones' biggest change since joining 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to sign Mac Jones as their backup quarterback has proven to be one of their most impactful moves of the season.
Jones signed a two-year contract, followed later in the offseason by the team’s announcement of Kendrick Bourne’s one-year deal — bringing him back to San Francisco for a second time.
In a season plagued by injuries across nearly every position, including quarterback and wide receiver, where Jones and Bourne play, both have stepped in and performed at a high level right from the start, despite both having looked down and out in their respective careers.
Kendrick Bourne suggests Mac Jones is thriving under the 49ers’ culture
Both Jones and Bourne previously worked together at the New England Patriots. To be honest, it wasn't a partnership that set the world on fire.
But the duo showed against the Los Angeles Rams that, under one of the best systems and cultures in the league, they can produce incredible football.
Bourne recorded 10 receptions for 142 yards, while Jones toughed it out to help the team get over the line, even though he was clearly banged up.
"Yeah, it's been awesome," Bourne said on KNBR. "He hasn't changed one bit, not like in his game, but personally. I think he's made a lot of growth and changes. I think he's having more fun...
"He's just playing free, and I think that's super important for growth in anyone, to have the perspective of the game of that it's a child's game. We can't forget that. We take it serious. It is serious, it's important, but also, finding the joy, and I think that's what I've seen most in him that's different."
Bourne has revealed that Jones’ energy has shifted for the better since joining the 49ers, and he believes this change has helped bring out the best in his game.
"He's been able to be more free, and who he is, and showing it," Bourne noted. "Obviously, over there [in New England], it's more strict, it's more blue collar, and that's how they operate. But here, it's more about being yourself, but being a professional at the same time.
"That's what I've learned in my experience in both spaces. It's just different. Every place is different, and I think that's what he's experiencing, and it's been good for him so far."
This praise isn’t the only one coming from within the roster. Jones brings a different vibe that allows him to maximize his true potential.