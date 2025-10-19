All 49ers

Key rookie ruled out of 49ers' Week 7 night game with ankle injury

This changes the equation.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers won't have one of their top rookies tonight when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Upton Stout has been ruled out with an ankle injury that he suffered on the final play of Thursday's practice, according to the 49ers. The final portion of practice is closed to the media, so it's unclear exactly how he got injured.

Through six games, Stout has played 60 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps, recorded 25 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hit. He has made an impact in a variety of ways.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20).
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But, Stout has been a bit of a liability in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he has given up 20 catches on 27 targets for 196 yards, plus he has committed four penalties. In addition, he's just 5'8", which means he would have been at a major disadvantage against Falcons No. 1 wide receiver Drake London, who's 6'4." London lines up in the slot 30 percent of the time, so you can bet the Falcons would test Stout if he were healthy enough to play.

In Stout's place, the 49ers most likely will play nickelback Chase Lucas, who was outstanding during the preseason. Lucas is 6'0", so he matches up better with London, who's the only major threat the Falcons have at wide receiver.

If Lucas plays well in this game, don't be surprised if the 49ers let him keep the job for a few weeks until Stout is truly 100 percent healthy. Because as much as Stout has flashed playmaking potential, he also has committed big mistakes in critical spots. And the 49ers need to beat the Falcons, considering they're playing at home and they're facing an inexperienced quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26).
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26). / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If Lucas struggles against London, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could move Deommodore Lenoir or Renardo Green into the slot to shadow London. Lenoir played nickelback the past few seasons and excels at it, while Green played nickelback during training camp of his rookie season.

So far this season, the 49ers best cornerback has been Green. He's giving up a passer rating of 65.8 and he has broken up three passes. I would expect the Falcons to avoid him as much as possible. Which is why it might be smart to have him shadow London. That way, Atlanta can't avoid Green.

Stay tuned. The 49ers and Falcons kick off at 5:20 Pacific Time.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

