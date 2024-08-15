Kyle Juszczyk is Confident Trent Williams Returns to the 49ers Soon
It's been nothing but silence when it comes to updates between the San Francisco 49ers and Trent Williams.
All of the focus has been on Brandon Aiyuk, which is probably why nothing is imminent on a new deal for Williams. This could be a cause for concern as the regular season is already three and a half weeks away. The urgency doesn't seem to be there.
However, it isn't something that star fullback Kyle Juszczyk is worried about at all. In fact, he has total confidence that Williams and the 49ers will find a resolution that gets him back to the team soon.
"Trent's an incredible leader," said Juszczyk. "He's got this aura around him. We all think so highly of him and he's so talented. People seem to gravitate to him, so when he's around it builds a comradery. It definitely pushes other offensive lineman to meet that standard, but I really am confident that he'll be here soon and I think they'll get things figured out."
Williams isn't a player that needs all of the training camp reps. He was never doing that with the 49ers in the last few years anyways. A lot of rest days were given to him as well as half days. But there is an element of being in game shape and being around the team to help them out as Juszczyk cited.
Ultimately, there isn't a panic with Williams and the 49ers getting it figured, especially compared to Aiyuk, because the expectation is that they will get it done. The 49ers cannot be a successful offense without Williams. He's irreplaceable as one of, if not the best left tackles in the NFL.
I firmly believe that Williams has an offer on the table and that he is taking his time to sign it because he doesn't want to participate in training camp. Given where he is at in his career and his age, it is fully understandable why he wants to skip the majority of it. He really doesn't need it too much.
Hopefully Juszczyk is right in his optimism and that Williams returns soon.