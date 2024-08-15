All 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk is Confident Trent Williams Returns to the 49ers Soon

It's been nothing but silence when it comes to updates between the 49ers and Trent Williams, but it isn't something that Kyle Juszczyk is worried about at all.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's been nothing but silence when it comes to updates between the San Francisco 49ers and Trent Williams.

All of the focus has been on Brandon Aiyuk, which is probably why nothing is imminent on a new deal for Williams. This could be a cause for concern as the regular season is already three and a half weeks away. The urgency doesn't seem to be there.

However, it isn't something that star fullback Kyle Juszczyk is worried about at all. In fact, he has total confidence that Williams and the 49ers will find a resolution that gets him back to the team soon.

"Trent's an incredible leader," said Juszczyk. "He's got this aura around him. We all think so highly of him and he's so talented. People seem to gravitate to him, so when he's around it builds a comradery. It definitely pushes other offensive lineman to meet that standard, but I really am confident that he'll be here soon and I think they'll get things figured out."

Williams isn't a player that needs all of the training camp reps. He was never doing that with the 49ers in the last few years anyways. A lot of rest days were given to him as well as half days. But there is an element of being in game shape and being around the team to help them out as Juszczyk cited.

Ultimately, there isn't a panic with Williams and the 49ers getting it figured, especially compared to Aiyuk, because the expectation is that they will get it done. The 49ers cannot be a successful offense without Williams. He's irreplaceable as one of, if not the best left tackles in the NFL.

I firmly believe that Williams has an offer on the table and that he is taking his time to sign it because he doesn't want to participate in training camp. Given where he is at in his career and his age, it is fully understandable why he wants to skip the majority of it. He really doesn't need it too much.

Hopefully Juszczyk is right in his optimism and that Williams returns soon.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News