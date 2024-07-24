All 49ers

Trent Williams is Holding out of 49ers Training Camp

Trent Williams was not in attendance at 49ers training camp as he searches for a potential new contract.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Brandon Aiyuk isn't the only player the San Francisco 49ers have to work on a contract with.

Star left tackle Trent Williams was not in attendance for training camp on Wednesday. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that it was contractually related at his press conference.

"I knew it could be a possibility," said Shanahan. "I feel pretty confident it will all work out in the long run and he’ll be here & we’ll get on the same page with everything.”

When new deals were handed to Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings, it was reported that Williams would "eventually" want a new deal. Clearly Williams was putting it out there to give the 49ers a heads up that he wants to be next.

Williams is arguably the best player on the 49ers, so of course he is going to want a pay raise when he sees his teammates getting one. There is also the factor of him no longer being the top paid offensive tackle either. Williams is going to be paid $20.8 million this season while the likes of Penei Sewell is getting paid $28 million.

It's unclear if Williams would like an extension or if he just wants a raise. If it is an extension, then the 49ers cannot meet his demand. He's already 36 years old, and while he is still regarded as one of the best tackles in the league, he can easily see a drop off in any of the upcoming seasons. That is the nature of aging for these players.

What the 49ers can and should easily do is give him a raise. Alter the contract he is currently on so that he is paid what he is worth because he is pivotal to the offensive success for the 49ers. Plus, they don't have any real backup option, so they have to cave.

We'll see how long this lasts as the 49ers have to juggle him and Aiyuk.

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News