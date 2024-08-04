Who Stays on the 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk or Trent Williams?
For those of you who thought there was enough contract extension news, I have a lesson: There's never enough. With Brandon Aiyuk being on his long tear at a new contract, Trent Williams has joined the fray. The Niners have already made it very clear to Aiyuk that they don't want to break the $30 million mark, so how likely is it that they give Aiyuk a massive deal and also give Trent Williams a new restructured contract? I feel it's unlikely, so who do they sign to a deal? And who, if anyone, do they trade?
I believe the Niners have two realistic options and one dreamer option.
1. Sign Aiyuk and deal with Williams restructuring later
The Niners will be a Super Bowl team over the next 2-3 seasons, but after that they will need weapons as Deebo, CMC, and Kittle begin to decline. Aiyuk is that guy. He's a clean-cut WR1 on nearly every team and has a good connection with Brock Purdy. It's basic football math, WR1 + QB1 + communication = Wins. It doesn't take a genius to figure it out. This also leaves Williams with his contract for the season. This benefits the team even more so they can backload his deal or move on if health becomes an issue. This option shows Aiyuks current and future value, and gives the Niners to reevaluate Trent Williams's worth in the next season.
2. Restructure Williams deal and trade Aiyuk
This option feels less likely but is dependent on how talks between Aiyuk and the Niners continue to go. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler described this as "getting sticky" between the Niners and Aiyuk. If contract talks continue to stall, it could force the Niners into the not-fun position of having to trade Aiyuk. If that does happen, it immediately gives them the chance to restructure Williams's deal. They can pay him whatever he wants, as he's earned it, and still get some sort of asset back for Aiyuk. Although it's not ideal for the future, it helps their Win Now mentality.
3. Somehow make it all work behind closed doors and keep both
Welcome to DreamLand, ladies and gentleman. This is the option that feels impossible, but who doesn't want to dream a little bit? Now let's paint the picture, this offseason has really taken a toll on Brandon Aiyuk. Seeing his name in the headlines constantly was really fun for a while, but now he's realized that he really wants a Super Bowl. Who has the best chance? The Niners. He comes in to see Jed York and accepts a below $30 million dollar deal to stay with the team. Trent Williams immediately realizes he doesn't want a new deal and his satisfied with the next 3 years on his current deal. And then they win the Super Bowl.... Isn't it fun to dream?
So now it's time to pray. Pray that Option DreamLand comes true, and if not, this team is still good enough to win it all.