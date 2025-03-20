All 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk says "There are Still a lot of Stars" on the 49ers

Juszczyk's comments show exactly what's wrong with the 49ers' culture.

Grant Cohn

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season, they just lost nine starters in free agency and still have replaced none of them. It's hard to feel optimistic about the 49ers' chances next season.

Unless you talk to the fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, who got released and re-signed in a four-day span last week. For some reason, people still ask him questions as if he's the heartbeat and voice of the team. One of their most important players. When in reality, he's on the chopping block.

"The encouraging thing for me is there are still a lot of stars on this team,” Juszczyk said this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I mean, c’mon: Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Nick Bosa — there are some players on this squad. We’re flipping over a lot of the roster. But we’ve got a lot of stars. A lot of key guys in place.

"Things can turn around very, very quickly. And I think we still have such important pieces in place. We can get the right guys in here. We can get them in our culture. How we practice. How we play. How we do things. And I think we can get this thing rolling quickly.

Juszczyk's comments show exactly what's wrong with the 49ers' culture. Their too focused on their stars and not focused enough on their team.

The 49ers had most of the stars he mentioned last season and still missed the playoffs. That's because their team was fractured. Sure, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk were injured, but how many games do we realistically expect them to play next season?

Will those three players and a bunch of rookies fix all the 49ers' problems?

Get real.

