Kyle Shanahan Appeared to Chew Out 49ers QB Brock Purdy After Loss

It's certainly possible that Shanahan was talking constructively about ways in which both he and Purdy can improve together. But that's not what the interaction looked like.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks towards the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle did something strange after the 49ers lost 28-18 to the Chiefs on Sunday.

After his postgame press conference, he walked straight over to Brock Purdy at his locker and appeared to chew him out quietly for at least five minutes. Shanahan didn't yell because he clearly didn't want the media to hear what he was saying, but he waved his arms and pointed his fingers and seemed exasperated. You didn't have to be a body language expert to see he was upset and talking in a stern way. Purdy stood and faced Shanahan and nodded every few seconds like a good soldier but didn't speak. Eventually, the two shook hands and Shanahan left.

A few minutes later, Purdy walked to the podium for his postgame press conference. So I asked him what Shanahan said to him at his locker.

“We were just talking about some stuff throughout the game and just some moments throughout it and stuff and how we can get better and going forward," Purdy said. "It was really just that.”

But that's not what the interaction looked like. The way Shanahan gesticulated as he spoke, he created the appearance that he was singling out Purdy for his mistakes and essentially blaming him for the loss. Coaching him up. And he did this in front of Purdy's teammates and media members that might have put the responsibility for the terrible loss on Shanahan's shoulders considering Andy Reid owns him.

Purdy seemed humiliated.

This is why players don't appreciate getting called out in locker rooms by coaches after losses. Those conversations should be private.

I wonder how Purdy feels about Shanahan right now.

