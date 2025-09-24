All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Bluntly Assesses This 49ers Rookie's Week 3 Performance

Head coach Kyle Shanahan assesses how this 49ers rookie looked in his first start of the season against the Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Defeating the Arizona Cardinals required a ton of toughness from the San Francisco 49ers.

Countless players showcased that, including one rookie who made his first start. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan bluntly assessed how this 49ers rookie performed against the Cardinals.

Kyle Shanahan Assesses 49ers Rookie's Week 3 Performance

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby (75) pass protects San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (4) against Denver Broncos defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (94) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The rookie in question is offensive lineman Connor Colby. He got to make his debut start with Ben Bartch out on Injured Reserve due to a high ankle sprain.

“I thought the fact that Connor was able to battle and do some of the stuff that he did, especially with the injury that he had on Thursday just had a ton of respect for him getting through that game," Shanahan said.

Colby popped up on the injury report after Thursday's practice when he tweaked his groin. In his appearances before Week 3, Colby had looked solid filling in.

However, he had his struggles against Arizona. Part of that is due to how monstrous the Cardinals' defensive line is, but also because he played through injury.

"It wasn't perfect. There was definitely protection, there was a few that he missed. But overall, I thought he played good enough for us to win and just earned a lot of respect with the guys actually just being able to play with what happened to him earlier in the week.”

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen Isaac Alarcon (67) and Connor Colby (75) work out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Colby playing through injury is a testament to how tough and driven a player he is. If he were healthy, he probably wouldn't have had such a struggling performance.

Nevertheless, he is a rookie who was drafted in the seventh round. The 49ers had zero expectations of him starting this season.

They were all in on Bartch as their starting left guard, as delusional as that is. But now that Colby is starting, the 49ers should make it a permanent change.

The fact that he played through injury when he easily could've sat out should be enough reason to start him the rest of the way. At least there's hope with Colby.

He's a rookie with potential that needs to be discovered. The only way the 49ers are going to figure that out is by starting him for the rest of the season.

Now that he's got his first full start under his belt, and against strong competition, he has a better idea of what to expect. That should only help propel him as the season progresses.

