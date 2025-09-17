How the 49ers’ Offense Improves With Rookie Connor Colby Starting
The most predictable thing happened to the San Francisco 49ers in their win against the New Orleans Saints.
Starting left guard Ben Bartch suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the game. He wouldn’t return to the game following the injury and was ruled out by halftime.
Bartch was already playing through a knee sprain in this game, so it was predictable that something was going to happen. Thankfully, rookie Conor Colby stepped in (again) and held it down magnificently.
Bartch is set to be out for a while, so Colby will be anchoring the starting left guard spot. It’s a move the 49ers should’ve made at the beginning because their offense will improve because of Colby.
How the 49ers' offense improves with Connor Colby
Cohesion plays a fairly significant role in team success. With Bartch, the 49ers’ offensive line was never going to get that cohesion.
They will, now, that Colby is starting, unless he becomes an injury-prone player (knock on wood). Colby holding it down next to Trent Williams on the left side will be beneficial to him, the offensive line, and the offense as a whole.
It’s never great when an offense and a position group have to shuffle. Teams that are forced to do that struggle. The 49ers will have that risk eliminated/reduced with Colby as the starter.
He’s also a better player than Bartch, or at least worth the roll of the dice, because he can fit into the big picture for the 49ers.
He wasn’t a rookie that the 49ers drafted with the idea of starting, but now that it’s come to this, he could end up giving the 49ers excellent value as a seventh-round pick.
Kyle Shanahan has been thrilled with what he’s seen from him so far, and even during training camp.
“I've loved how he's been here so far and I thought he came in that game early, I think it was late first quarter, I'm not sure, but I thought he did a hell of a job, made some plays,” Shanahan said. “He'll get better the more he plays. But, he was ready for the moment and definitely helped us with that win.”
Colby was certainly ready for that moment against the Saints. It’s another reason why the 49ers should’ve started him from the jump.
He brings reliability to the offensive line and aligns with their youth movement. Just imagine if he can be an adequate starter.
The 49ers will have addressed a starting role that they weren’t even looking for this year. The only way to find that out is to let him play and start indefinitely.