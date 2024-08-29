Kyle Shanahan Discusses the 49ers' Plans for Brandon Aiyuk
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan was asked about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Wednesday. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: Is WR Brandon Aiyuk practicing today?
SHANAHAN: “I hope so. I actually haven't gotten to see him today. Players got in late today. I've been doing the 53 and practice squad, kind of still working on it. But I hope so.”
Q: Is your expectation that he will be available to play Week One?
SHANAHAN: “I don't really have any expectation. That's what I'm hoping for.”
Q: When you say you hope so, does that mean he has told you that he is going to practice today?
SHANAHAN: “No.”
Q: Is there any reason to believe that today would be different than previous weeks?
SHANAHAN: “I don't know. I haven't heard anything. I've been working on the 53, the practice squad. I haven't talked to him. I know he’s been cleared by our doctors. So, I hope that he is out there practicing today.”
Q: If he is going to practice today, what limitations do you want to put on him?
SHANAHAN: “We'll just have him go through individual, things like that. Start running routes with our quarterbacks. Probably won't let him go against guys.”
Q: Along those lines, what do you know about his conditioning at this point? What has he been able to do in that regard?
SHANAHAN: “I know what he’s told me. I want to see it though. That's why we're safe when we pull guys back out there and that's why we'll ease him in.”
Q: Has he done any football related activities with any representative of the organization in the last month?
SHANAHAN: “No.”
Q: Did you have to make any adjustments on the 53, carry maybe an extra receiver because questions about whether he’ll be available?
SHANAHAN: “Yes.”
Q: Has this reached a point where he could play on his fifth-year option without a revised contract?
SHANAHAN: “Just like I think I've said from the beginning, it's reached a point where all options could happen. And nothing has changed on that.”
Q: Since your doctors have said he's healthy, if he refuses to practice, would you discipline him?
SHANAHAN: “I'll deal with that when that happens, if that happens.”
Q: So just to clarify, if he practices, that's not any sign that anything's close one way or the other in terms of the contract extension?
SHANAHAN: “No.”