Kyle Shanahan Discusses the 49ers' Plans for Brandon Aiyuk

"I know he’s been cleared by our doctors."

Grant Cohn

Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media during the NFL annual league meetings at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan was asked about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Wednesday. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: Is WR Brandon Aiyuk practicing today?

SHANAHAN: “I hope so. I actually haven't gotten to see him today. Players got in late today. I've been doing the 53 and practice squad, kind of still working on it. But I hope so.”

Q: Is your expectation that he will be available to play Week One?

SHANAHAN: “I don't really have any expectation. That's what I'm hoping for.”

Q: When you say you hope so, does that mean he has told you that he is going to practice today?

SHANAHAN: “No.”

Q: Is there any reason to believe that today would be different than previous weeks?

SHANAHAN: “I don't know. I haven't heard anything. I've been working on the 53, the practice squad. I haven't talked to him. I know he’s been cleared by our doctors. So, I hope that he is out there practicing today.”

Q: If he is going to practice today, what limitations do you want to put on him?

SHANAHAN: “We'll just have him go through individual, things like that. Start running routes with our quarterbacks. Probably won't let him go against guys.”

Q: Along those lines, what do you know about his conditioning at this point? What has he been able to do in that regard?

SHANAHAN: “I know what he’s told me. I want to see it though. That's why we're safe when we pull guys back out there and that's why we'll ease him in.”

Q: Has he done any football related activities with any representative of the organization in the last month?

SHANAHAN: “No.”

Q: Did you have to make any adjustments on the 53, carry maybe an extra receiver because questions about whether he’ll be available?

SHANAHAN: “Yes.”

Q: Has this reached a point where he could play on his fifth-year option without a revised contract?

SHANAHAN: “Just like I think I've said from the beginning, it's reached a point where all options could happen. And nothing has changed on that.”

Q: Since your doctors have said he's healthy, if he refuses to practice, would you discipline him?

SHANAHAN: “I'll deal with that when that happens, if that happens.”

Q: So just to clarify, if he practices, that's not any sign that anything's close one way or the other in terms of the contract extension?

SHANAHAN: “No.”

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011.

