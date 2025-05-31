All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Explains How Luke Farrell will Enhance the 49ers Offense

The 49ers should just use use a sixth offensive lineman.

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and tight end Luke Farrell (89) celebrate a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and tight end Luke Farrell (89) celebrate a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The 49ers didn't make any big additions to their offense this offseason.

Instead, they brought in two players from the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Mac Jones who will be the backup quarterback, and Luke Farrell who will be the backup tight end.

Of the two, Farrell was the bigger investment -- the 49ers gave him a three-year deal. They must really like him even though he never has caught a touchdown pass in his career.

This week at OTAs, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what he likes about Farrell.

"I think a number two tight end in the NFL is huge," Shanahan said. "Usually there's one guy who excels in the pass game and usually there's one guy who excels in the run game. Our situation's a little bit different because George Kittle I think is a Hall of Fame pass game guy and run game guy. So, he's a huge part of the offense. Also we have a running back that goes out on routes a lot and so you’ve got to decide who you want to stay in and block sometimes and you don't want to leave George in too much to block because of how good he is in the pass game, but that means you’ve got to keep Christian in to block. So you’ve kind of got to pick that.

"It's nice when you can have a tight end who is a good blocker not only in the run game but also in protection. So, he could come in and he could block a nine technique where George and Christian could both be on routes. That's something I thought we had a lot with Charlie Woerner which that's why when you talk about contracts and money and stuff, I mean, you know, that's what Charlie signed with Atlanta for. So that's about the price of a really good number two tight end, whether it's your number one's a huge blocker and your number two is just a pass game guy. Kind of see that as a glorified receiver. But when you’ve got a guy who can do both, it's very valuable."

It sounds like Shanahan plans to call lots of play-action passes in which Farrell is asked to block a defensive end or outside linebacker one-on-one next season. This is exactly what Shanahan asked Tyler Kroft to do in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles during the plan when Hasson Reddick tore Brock Purdy's UCL.

Blocking a premium edge rusher with a tight end never is a good idea no matter how good of a blocker said tight end may be. The 49ers should just use use a sixth offensive lineman.

