How the 49ers Will Use Kyle Juszczyk and Luke Farrell this Year

The 49ers base offense could have a new configuration this year.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) is unable to make a catch next to Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) is unable to make a catch next to Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In the past, you knew the 49ers would use "21 personnel" on 1st and 10 early in games. That's two wide receivers, one tight end, one running back and one fullback. On second and long and third down, that's when the 49ers would take their fullback off the field and replace him with a third wide receiver.

Occasionally, the 49ers would use a second tight end instead of a fullback, but those instances were few and far between, mostly because the 49ers' second tight end wasn't particularly good.

That's why the 49ers signed Luke Farrell this offseason. He's the best backup tight end they've had since George Kittle became the starter and Kyle Shanahan became the head coach.

This year, the 49ers will pay Farrell more than $6 million while they'll pay Kyle Juszczyk less than $4 million, which suggests that the 49ers might use their second tight end more than their fullback. This would be a big evolution for their offense.

In the past, even when Juszczyk was in his prime, the 49ers only ran the ball well behind George Kittle. When they tried to run the ball away from Kittle, they almost always struggled.

Now, they'll be able to line up Kittle on one side of the formation and Farrell on the other and run the ball effectively in either direction. This should make the entire offense much more difficult to defend.

Don't be surprised if Farrell takes Juszczyk's place in the starting lineup.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

