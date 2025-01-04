Kyle Shanahan Explains How the 49ers Will Benefit from a Long Offseason
The 49ers probably won't change much about their team in the upcoming months.
It seems they've decided that they're 6-10 simply because of injuries and an abbreviated offseason following a heartbreaking Super Bowl collapse. Forget the fact that the Chiefs had just as short of an offseason and they're currently 15-1 -- the 49ers are giving themselves the Super Bowl hangover excuse. That's why they're excited to have a long offseason which starts on Monday.
“I'd be much more excited to not have one and to go all the way to February again, but that is tough," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. "When you go that that long, everyone needs to get away and by the time you come back there's usually right when free agency’s starting and you're not totally quite there yet. So, it's going to be our first time since I think COVID being off in January. And it gives you more time to figure things out. It gives you time to go through the things like the cutups and stuff. You can finish most of that stuff all before the Super Bowl. And then you're ready to go to other stuff like the Draft and free agency and all that as soon as the Super Bowl ends. So just being a lot more ahead of that is real exciting and I'm ready to get to it. We've known we're out of the playoffs here for a little bit and everything's about finishing this year up the right way and not cutting anything short, finishing your job. But I also have been able to look to when I can start improving next year and making sure we're not in this position again. And I know that starts Monday.”
The last time the 49ers had a long offseason was 2021. That year, they decided to trade three first-round picks plus a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for the privilege of drafting Trey Lance. Maybe extra time to plan isn't what the 49ers need.