Kyle Shanahan Explains Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy Played vs. the Saints
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan was asked why Brock Purdy played against the Saints on Sunday while most of the 49ers starters did not. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: So many of your starters missing tonight or not available. Why did you want to see Brock tonight and what did you see from him?
SHANAHAN: “Just thought that it'd be good for him to get a couple reps in or a couple drives in. We were hoping it would be one long drive just to get him out, similar to what BA had last week. But we had, I think it was two, three-and-outs, so I don't want to go past that. I think it's good for quarterbacks to get in. Felt good with the guys that were in there and we were pretty conservative with what we did with them and I felt Brock kind of wanted to do it too.”
Q: Do you plan to play him again on Friday?
SHANAHAN: “Yes.”
Q: How do you feel that Brock did, all things considered?
SHANAHAN: “There were two frustrating drives, just three and out. I don't think there was much there when he had it. He had a chance to make a big play on a keeper going back across but not enough plays. There weren't really any good looks for him either.”
Q: Was there hesitancy in putting Brock out there when you had so many non-starters out there on the field?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, you always think about that stuff. If we thought it was an issue, we wouldn't have done it. But we were good with the guys out there. If Brock wouldn't have gone, probably wouldn’t have played [OL] Jake [Brendel], definitely wouldn’t have had [OL] Colton [McKivitz] and [OL] Jaylon [Moore] go as long. But we felt good with the group.”
Q: When Brock took three hits that were more than love taps in the first two series, were you like “Hey.” and that was enough?
SHANAHAN: “You think about that all the time, but it's also part of football. I think he protected himself well. If we felt he was in a tough situation, we wouldn't have. A lot of quarterbacks play throughout the league and each week is different. I think it helps Brock to play, and last year he didn't get to as much with his arm. I thought it was good for him to get out there, even though it wasn't two great drives. I know he was really wanting to do it and hopefully it'll make him in better position for this when we go to the Raiders.”
