All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy Played vs. the Saints

“Just thought that it'd be good for him to get a couple reps in or a couple drives in."

Grant Cohn

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan was asked why Brock Purdy played against the Saints on Sunday while most of the 49ers starters did not. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.

Q: So many of your starters missing tonight or not available. Why did you want to see Brock tonight and what did you see from him?

SHANAHAN: “Just thought that it'd be good for him to get a couple reps in or a couple drives in. We were hoping it would be one long drive just to get him out, similar to what BA had last week. But we had, I think it was two, three-and-outs, so I don't want to go past that. I think it's good for quarterbacks to get in. Felt good with the guys that were in there and we were pretty conservative with what we did with them and I felt Brock kind of wanted to do it too.”

Q: Do you plan to play him again on Friday?

SHANAHAN: “Yes.”

Q: How do you feel that Brock did, all things considered?

SHANAHAN: “There were two frustrating drives, just three and out. I don't think there was much there when he had it. He had a chance to make a big play on a keeper going back across but not enough plays. There weren't really any good looks for him either.”

Q: Was there hesitancy in putting Brock out there when you had so many non-starters out there on the field?

SHANAHAN: “Yeah, you always think about that stuff. If we thought it was an issue, we wouldn't have done it. But we were good with the guys out there. If Brock wouldn't have gone, probably wouldn’t have played [OL] Jake [Brendel], definitely wouldn’t have had [OL] Colton [McKivitz] and [OL] Jaylon [Moore] go as long. But we felt good with the group.”

Q: When Brock took three hits that were more than love taps in the first two series, were you like “Hey.” and that was enough?

SHANAHAN: “You think about that all the time, but it's also part of football. I think he protected himself well. If we felt he was in a tough situation, we wouldn't have. A lot of quarterbacks play throughout the league and each week is different. I think it helps Brock to play, and last year he didn't get to as much with his arm. I thought it was good for him to get out there, even though it wasn't two great drives. I know he was really wanting to do it and hopefully it'll make him in better position for this when we go to the Raiders.”

TRANSLATION: Purdy needs more work than most of the starters. He's good but he's still young and he didn't play particularly well against the Saints. He missed an opportunity for a big play.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News