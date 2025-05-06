All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan "Gets Uneasy" When 49ers GM John Lynch is Away

I wonder why?

Grant Cohn

Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watches the players during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watches the players during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

John Lynch isn't your typical general manager.

Most GMs are former scouts. So during the football season, they usually travel around the country on weekends and scout college players.

Not Lynch. At least, not often. He usually stays in Santa Clara. And that's for two reasons. One, he never was a scout. He's a former player. And two, Kyle Shanahan would prefer Lynch to stay in the facility.

"I'm not one of these guys that's out every weekend scouting, primarily because Kyle likes having me around here," Lynch said. "He gets uneasy when I'm gone. So I make it count when I leave. I ask my scouts every year, 'Where's a place I could really help by going?'

"Typically it's pretty predictable where you're going to go -- the schools with all the talent or a school that maybe the head coach won't say a lot to scouts but if the GM comes, he'll give you everything. I try to be pretty targeted in where I go, when I go."

What an interesting thing for Lynch to say.

I wonder why Shanahan would get uneasy when Lynch goes on the road without him. Maybe Shanahan wants Lynch in the facility to talk to the owners and the front office for him while Shanahan draws up plays by himself. Who knows?

I'm guessing Shanahan wants to focus on coaching. And when Lynch leaves, Shanahan feels like he has to run the entire organization, and that gives him anxiety. That's just a guess.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News