Kyle Shanahan Gives 49ers QB Mac Jones a Positive Review

Grant Cohn

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks for a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Four years ago, it seemed like Kyle Shanahan wanted to draft Mac Jones with the third pick in the NFL Draft but lost his nerve at the last minute and took Trey Lance instead.

Now, Lance is the backup quarterback for the Chargers and Jones is the backup quarterback for the 49ers, right where his career could have started. Instead, he's trying to revive his career before it fades away.

That's why Jones signed with the 49ers. They just revived Sam Darnold's career and helped him get a starting job with the Vikings and the subsequent three-year deal from the Seahawks. Maybe the 49ers can help Jones land on his feet as a starter elsewhere eventually as well.

On Thursday, Shanahan was asked what his impressions of Jones are so far.

“We've only been on the field two days," Shanahan said, "but he's been great going through the meetings those first two weeks in Phase One, just going through all the cutups talking about some of his stuff he's done over the last few years, just being able to coach him on that. We spent three weeks on technique, which everyone's technique's a little bit similar, but it's also different.

"And to watch him go through those three weeks working on some technique things and stuff and just how we see football and I'm hoping it leads him to help him and he enjoys it. But he's had two days to kind of practice it versus the defense and I think he's had two real good days and we'll see how the rest goes.”

Keep in mind, Jones is learning the 49ers offense for the first time. So when he practiced in front of the media on Thursday, he didn't get rid of the ball as quickly as Brock Purdy. At times, Jones didn't seem certain of where to go with the ball. Still, he completed 7 of 8 passes in 7-on-7 drills.

So far, so good.

