If you’d said in January 2026 that the San Francisco 49ers would make the playoffs despite long-term injuries to Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall — plus season-ending losses to Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Mykel Williams — no one would have believed it.

The 49ers finished the regular season with a more than respectable 12–5 record despite countless injuries and will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

With injuries piling up across the roster, one player rose to the occasion against all odds, a development that could be viewed as the front office’s best move of the offseason.

Without Mac Jones, the 49ers wouldn't be a playoff team

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After Brock Purdy went down following Week 1 and later re-aggravated his turf toe injury, backup quarterback Mac Jones stepped in and played at an impressive level.

In eight starts at quarterback, Jones posted a more than respectable 5–3 record, especially considering he was thrust into a new system.

“Oh, no doubt," said Shanahan on Jones' impact this season.

"When you’ve got a guy who comes in and plays like Mac, I mean it was a big reason that we were able to have 12 wins. Rarely can you have 12 wins when you miss your starter for half the year. It was huge.

"Just like when we lost our first-string and second-string guy in ‘22, we had a pretty impressive third string quarterback come in where we were able to get the two seed with that.

"So, you don’t just have success with any backup quarterback. They’ve got to be the right guy, the right player. And what’s been so cool with Mac that he might have faded in the background like in the media and stuff because he hasn’t been playing on Sundays, but I mean he acts the exact same way at practice, the exact same way in the meeting rooms.

"He’s broken the team down still a number of times. Those guys are very close and he’s got a very genuine way of acting that the team has gravitated to.”

Jones signed a two-year, $7 million deal last summer, meaning he could remain with the 49ers through 2026, though his impact in half the season he played in may have positioned him as a potential franchise quarterback elsewhere.

Shanahan finally got the opportunity to work alongside Jones and, in the process, helped turn him into a dangerous quarterback. A career-high 97.4 passer rating while operating a depleted offense will go a long way for his future prospects.

Without Jones, the 49ers wouldn't be a playoff team.

