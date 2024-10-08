All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Has Blown 18 Double Digit Leads as the 49ers Head Coach

This is a troubling trend.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The 49ers had a 13-point lead this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Just a few weeks ago, the 49ers had a 14-point lead against the Rams and lost.

No one finds ways to blow double-digit leads quite like Kyle Shanahan. Since he became the 49ers' head coach in 2017, he has blown 18 double-digit leads -- the most in franchise history according to The Associated Press' Josh Dubow. No other 49ers coach ever has had more than eight blown double-digit leads. So Shanahan is special.

Still, he isn't the biggest choke artist of all time. That would be his dad, Mike Shanahan, who blew an NFL-record 33 double-digit leads during his tenure as an NFL coach.

Both Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan are good at coaching coaches and developing an offensive scheme that other coaches can use and succeed with. But neither Shanahan is good at closing out games, which means neither Shanahan is great because great coaches close out games.

It should come as no surprise why Kyle Shanahan has failed to grow or evolve as a coach despite being in the league for more than 15 years. He's just like his father, who also never changed or evolved.

Kyle Shanahan has had a double-digit lead in all three Super Bowls he was in, and he lost all three.

Shanahan most likely will blow more double-digit leads this season. And if he misses the playoffs, it will be interesting to see if the 49ers finally move on and find a new head coach.

