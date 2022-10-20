Kyle Shanahan is Growing Numb to the 49ers' Injuries

Injuries to the 49ers have been devastating year after year.

It has reached the point where it is no longer a shock to the 49ers, but rather an expectation now. With the flurry of injuries that have occurred yet again this season, Kyle Shanahan has started to grow numb to it.

"Yea, I mean, everyone gets frustrated with that (all the injuries)," Shanahan said. "Coaches, fans, players. I've gotten more hardened with it I think, so I just try to just deal with it."

Shanahan has essentially become thick-skinned to injuries now. Losing players doesn't get too much of an emotional pull out of him any longer. Just look at how monotoned he was at his postgame press conference following the awful injury to Trey Lance. He was just dulled to it. Surely he is disappointed that Lance is out, but he went through this with a starting quarterback before with Jimmy Garoppolo. I can't say I blame Shanahan for essentially growing numb to the injuries.

However, the part that didn't sit well with me is when he ended his answer with, "I just try to just deal with it." I get that he has to move on quickly given that he is the head coach who has to flip the page and not wear his emotions on a sleeve like that. But for crying out loud, "trying to deal with it" instead of actually looking inward to see what the root of the problem to me is ridiculous.

The 49ers continue to be one of the most injured teams in football. It is not even a matter of if a player is injury prone or not. This team suffers injuries at an alarming rate, yet Shanahan hasn't looked to figure out why that is. It could be the practice habits or enlisting an inadequate training staff.

Either way, the 49ers have to be asking themselves why they are always winning the "Super Bowl" for injuries. It is just like with mistakes on the field. They are either coaching it or allowing it. In this case, they're just allowing the injuries to be chalked up as bad luck.

I'm afraid this is what it will be with the 49ers under Shanahan until they reflect on how they can reduce the rate at which their players sustain injuries.