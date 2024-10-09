Kyle Shanahan "Pretty Shocked" Jets Fired Robert Saleh
The first head coach in the 2024 season has been fired.
Unfortunately, it is San Francisco 49ers former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The New York Jets have relieved Saleh of his head coaching duties following a 23-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets are 2-3, so their situation isn't bleak.
That is what makes the firing of Saleh extremely odd. Had the Jets started 0-5, then sure. There is certainly a case to be made for firing him. But at 2-3? That has Aaron Rodgers' fingerprints all over it. Even Kyle Shanahan was "pretty shocked" when he heard the news.
"I sent him a text, but I haven't gotten to talk to him. And yeah, I was pretty shocked," Shanahan said. "That stuff throws you off, especially when they're competing for first in the division this week and I think they're up there on defense and have got a pretty good team and a chance to have a hell of a year. So that was pretty surprising.”
Indeed. It was pretty surprising. You would think that the Jets would've waited until they were out of the playoff race. It's not like their defense is the weak link. Their offense is the issue. Alas, Saleh gets canned five weeks into the season unfairly and finishes his Jets' tenure with a 20-36 record.
With Saleh a free agent, this opens the door for him to return to the 49ers. However, he reportedly has no interest in taking any coaching positions for the rest of the year. So, if he is going to return to the 49ers, then it will have to be after 2024.
Doing so will mean that Nick Sorensen gets fired or takes a backseat. Either way, it is tough to see where Saleh would fit on the 49ers, and that's assuming he even wants to return. He'll surely be a hot commodity for defensive coordinator vacancies across the league
This might be a blessing in disguise for Saleh. He no longer has to deal with the clown show that is the New York Jets along with sassy Aaron Rodgers.