Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on 49ers Running Back Israel Abanikanda
The 49ers desperately need a running back to step up this Thursday night when they face the Rams.
Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both are on Injured Reserve for the rest of the regular season, and rookie Isaac Guerendo has a foot sprain that could prevent him from playing on such a short week. Even if he can suit up, he almost certainly won't be 100 percent healthy and could need help carrying the workload.
Enter rookie running back Israel Abanikanda. The 49ers claimed him last week after the New York Jets waived him, and he spent his first game on the inactive list as he tries to cram Kyle Shanahan's extremely large playbook into his brain as quickly as possible.
"He was meeting with [running backs coach Robert] Bobby Turner and everybody extra," Shanahan said on Monday. "He's getting his reps on the field. We script it all so it comes along out there, but that's more in the meeting room and everything, just being able to line up and do everything we ask. His opportunity is getting closer, especially Isaac getting banged up. So, you’ve always got to have three guys in the building in case situations like this happen. And hopefully it doesn't have to come to that, but if it does, we expect him to be ready."
Sounds like Abanikanda isn't quite ready and that Patrick Taylor Jr. will start Thursday night if Isaac Guerendo can't go. But don't be surprised if Abanikanda is active for the game and carries the ball a few times.