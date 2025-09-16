All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Raves About How This 49ers Rookie Improved in Week 2

Kyle Shanahan couldn't have been more impressed with how this 49ers rookie improved from Week 1 to Week 2.

This season was always going to be a work in progress for the San Francisco 49ers' defense.

They're relying on so many rookies, which means mistakes will be made and time will be needed. So long as the 49ers are seeing their rookies improve from week to week, they'll be cooking.

In fact, there is already one rookie who improved from Week 1 to Week 2. On a conference call with reporters on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan raved about this 49ers rookie's improvement against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle Shanahan raves about this 49ers rookie

The 49ers' rookie in question is defensive lineman Mykel Williams. Against the Saints, Williams showed why the 49ers zeroed in on him with the No. 11 pick.

“I think he looks more comfortable the more he goes," Shanahan said. "I thought just from an assignment standpoint, I thought he did a lot better this week. Also from a production standpoint, got in the backfield a number of times, had some TFLs.

"I thought he really affected the quarterback on [DL Nick] Bosa’s sack there on the second to last drive of the series, just pushing the pocket and making him try to escape through the B-gap and Bosa coming back underneath to get that sack. So, I thought he was a lot of good things.”

Williams had a fairly solid outing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, but against the Saints, he put it all together. He had an impact with and without the stats.

As Shanahan cited, Williams played a key role in Nick Bosa getting a sack towards the end of the game. It's amazing to see the 49ers' vision for Williams come to fruition this early.

He's strong against the run on the edge and is monstrous as a pass rusher from the inside. The 49ers essentially have Arik Armstead 2.0, except Williams has a chance to be better.

Just imagine if Williams were able to participate in training camp more and in the preseason. He would've been brought up to speed faster.

He's already looked promising and impactful through two games this season. If he had more reps under his belt, he'd likely be tapping into his potential.

Nevertheless, he's been a great boost to the 49ers' defensive front. Once he puts it all together, it's going to be a nightmare to go up against the 49ers' defense for opposing offenses.

