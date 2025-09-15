Kyle Shanahan Provides Alarming Injury Updates on 3 49ers Starters
It wouldn't be a normal day after a San Francisco 49ers game without some injuries popping up.
This is the usual norm for the 49ers, which sobers up the wins they achieve. On a conference call with reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided alarming injury updates on three starters.
FB Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk, who exited in the middle of the game against the New Orleans Saints, is dealing with a concussion and will be in the concussion protocol this week.
Usually, players who are in the protocol don't clear for the following games. It's safe to say he won't be available for the 49ers in their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 49ers were left scrambling when Juszczyk was ruled out for the game. They utilized 21 personnel (their favorite) on just 13.2 percent of snaps in their win over the Saints.
Once Juszczyk left, they didn't utilize that personnel at all. Their 13.2 percent usage rate of 21 personnel was their lowest over the last two seasons, and across those 9 snaps, they averaged just 1.7 yards per play.
WR Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings was already injured going into Week 2 with a shoulder injury, but now he has an ankle injury. It's probably a mild sprain as Shanahan listed him as day-to-day.
Expect him to be out and/or limited like he was in practice last week. The 49ers may consider sitting him out for this game to let all of his injuries heal substantially.
However, the Cardinals have a fairly strong secondary, specifically with rookie cornerback Will Johnson. The 49ers will need all the impactful receivers they can get for that game.
OL Ben Bartch
Last but not least is starting left guard Ben Bartch. It's not surprising at all that he is dealing with an injury, nor is it surprising that he couldn't finish the game against the Saints.
He's nursing a high ankle sprain that he sustained late in the first quarter and will miss "awhile" per Shanahan. That means rookie Connor Colby will get the start moving forward.
Colby is a player whom I advocated recently for the 49ers to start over Bartch. It's better to roll with the rookie for long-term benefits than it is with unreliable "glass man" Bartch.
Against the Saints, Colby helped settle the left side of the offensive line. The moment wasn't too big for him. He held his own very well and should be the starter indefinitely.