3 Players the 49ers are Receiving Amazing Return on Investment With
Don't look now, but the San Francisco 49ers are off to a fairly hot start to the 2025 season.
The 49ers are now 2-0 after a 26-21 win over the New Orleans Saints. Defeating the Saints was an expected one from the moment the schedule was revealed in May.
However, to do it without Brock Purdy and George Kittle is impressive. A significant reason why victory was achieved is thanks to three players they added in the offseason, who are providing the 49ers with an amazing early return on investment.
QB Mac Jones
You can understand why Kyle Shanahan wanted the 49ers to draft Mac Jones back in 2021. He can run Shanahan's offense exactly how he wants.
That's by delivering the on-time throws and taking the occasional shots when they're set up. He demonstrated that with his performance against the Saints.
Jones played a significant role in the 49ers' win that game. Signing him as a free agent was a wise choice. He's a better version of Jimmy Garoppolo with a stronger arm, and the stats line up with it.
Jones targeted the intermediate level of the field (10 to 19 air yards) on 35.9 percent of his attempts versus New Orleans, his highest rate in a game since 2021.
Purdy is likely to miss Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, which is fine. Seeing how well Jones played means Purdy can take his time, thanks to the early return on investment with him.
DE Bryce Huff
One of the most exciting moves from the offseason was acquiring pass rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a rare move that provided little risk, with a potential enormous reward.
The 49ers only had to surrender a 2026 mid-round pick, and are getting $9 million of Huff's salary paid by the Eagles. Taking the flyer on him made perfect senese.
And so far, the 49ers are experiencing the reward when Huff iced the game with a strip sack of Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. Huff fired off like a cannon on that play.
His speed is insane. You can see why Shanahan likened Huff to Dee Ford from 2019. Huff is a speed rusher who is strictly used in passing situations.
He showed exactly why the 49ers wanted him, and it's paying off already through two weeks of the season. Opposing offenses can key in on Nick Bosa all they want, thanks to Huff's impact.
DL Mykel Williams
Last but not least is rookie defensive lineman Mykel Williams. His position is listed as a defensive end, but the reality is he's a pure defensive lineman.
He can play outside and inside at a high level, but has more of a specialist use with it. The 49ers drafted him with the vision of having him defend the run on the edge and rush the passer from the inside.
They look like geniuses for their vision. In two games, especially against the Saints, Williams has made a significant impact. He's not even close to reaching his potential yet.
And just imagine if he got to participate in the preseason and in more training camp practices. His skills are likely sharpened further to where he's insanely dominant from the start of the season.
Williams still has a long way to go, but the 49ers are getting an amazing early return on investment with him. He's exactly what teams want in a first-round pick -- immediate impact.
The 49ers are getting that with him, which means it's going to get scary as the season progresses.