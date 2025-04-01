All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers QB Mac Jones Has Played at High Level in NFL

Shanahan sounds like Jones' biggest fan.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers were one of the least active teams in free agency this year. Mostly, they sat back and observed.

But they made one extremely intriguing addition. They signed former starting quarterback and first-round pick Mac Jones to a two-year deal.

On Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan explained what he likes about Jones, whom he nearly drafted with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before he ultimately took Trey Lance instead.

Q: When you're going after Mac Jones, do you rehash what happened in 2021? I'm assuming he thought he was coming to the 49ers. Did you have to address that with him?

SHANAHAN: "No. I talked to him after we signed him. I think he knows what happened. I talked to him a little bit after the draft four years ago. Had a small relationship with him since then. It's kind of funny to put all that time into him in the draft and to wait four years later to get him on our team. Excited to get to work with him."

Q: What do you like about him?

SHANAHAN: "Just loved how he played the position, especially in college. He got the ball to the right spots, didn't take sacks, would hang in there and get hit and distribute the ball to his playmakers. I've seen him do it in the NFL at a high level. We're excited to get him working in our offense."

Q: What's his mindset now that he's the backup?

SHANAHAN: "I think he went through that last year in Jacksonville. I think he understands that role. I think his mindset is just being the best quarterback he can be. When you come in as a backup, you can't always do that on Sunday. You have to be ready every week because you never know when a guy is going to get hurt. But to come in and get the backup reps, to work with us throughout all these phases in the offseason going into training camp, I think he has a chance to improve every day. From what I hear about him as a worker, I think he will."

MY TAKE: Shanahan sounds like Jones' biggest fan. Technically, he did play at a high level as a rookie when he took the Patriots to the playoffs and went to the Pro Bowl. Jones has had much more NFL success than Sam Darnold had before he joined the NFL, and the 49ers helped turn his career around.

Sounds like Shanahan thinks he can do the same for Jones.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News