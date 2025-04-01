Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers QB Mac Jones Has Played at High Level in NFL
The 49ers were one of the least active teams in free agency this year. Mostly, they sat back and observed.
But they made one extremely intriguing addition. They signed former starting quarterback and first-round pick Mac Jones to a two-year deal.
On Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan explained what he likes about Jones, whom he nearly drafted with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before he ultimately took Trey Lance instead.
Q: When you're going after Mac Jones, do you rehash what happened in 2021? I'm assuming he thought he was coming to the 49ers. Did you have to address that with him?
SHANAHAN: "No. I talked to him after we signed him. I think he knows what happened. I talked to him a little bit after the draft four years ago. Had a small relationship with him since then. It's kind of funny to put all that time into him in the draft and to wait four years later to get him on our team. Excited to get to work with him."
Q: What do you like about him?
SHANAHAN: "Just loved how he played the position, especially in college. He got the ball to the right spots, didn't take sacks, would hang in there and get hit and distribute the ball to his playmakers. I've seen him do it in the NFL at a high level. We're excited to get him working in our offense."
Q: What's his mindset now that he's the backup?
SHANAHAN: "I think he went through that last year in Jacksonville. I think he understands that role. I think his mindset is just being the best quarterback he can be. When you come in as a backup, you can't always do that on Sunday. You have to be ready every week because you never know when a guy is going to get hurt. But to come in and get the backup reps, to work with us throughout all these phases in the offseason going into training camp, I think he has a chance to improve every day. From what I hear about him as a worker, I think he will."
MY TAKE: Shanahan sounds like Jones' biggest fan. Technically, he did play at a high level as a rookie when he took the Patriots to the playoffs and went to the Pro Bowl. Jones has had much more NFL success than Sam Darnold had before he joined the NFL, and the 49ers helped turn his career around.
Sounds like Shanahan thinks he can do the same for Jones.