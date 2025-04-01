All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Seems Extremely Motivated this Year

I respect it.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

PALM BEACH -- A year ago, Kyle Shanahan seemed exhausted.

He had just lost his third Super Bowl (second as a head coach) and he looked borderline burned out. Now, he's coming off a 6-11 season and the team just lost nine starters. And yet, he seems reinvigorated.

On Tuesday, Shanahan was asked whether he has lowered his expectations for 2025 given all the players the 49ers have lost. Here's what he said.

"I don't think it's about lowering expectations," Shanahan said. "It's about the position your team is in. We lost a Super Bowl in overtime before last season. That's all anyone could think about. In the offseason, we were thinking about getting to Week 1. That's kind of how it was for us last year. This year, we just had a bad year. We didn't do good. We didn't make the playoffs. So all we're talking about is how we get back to playing good football.

"We know that we've lost a number of players. But I don't think about expectations. I think about how good we can get in the draft. How many people we can add in that. Then you try to build it throughout Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3. It's all about practicing, just focusing on that. Not focusing on trying to make up for a Super Bowl loss.

"It's about becoming the best football team you can be and nothing else. And when we get to Week 1, I believe everyone in the building will be confident that we can win that Sunday. And I believe it will be like that the next week. And that's the goal for me to try to practice and build a team where we genuinely believe every Sunday we have a chance to win. If you can do that one week at a time, you never know where it ends up.

"That's how we felt going into 2019. That's how we felt going into 2018. Some seasons are better than others. Just because we aren't on paper picked that way, that doesn't mean we're going to sit there and say, 'Next year is going to be different.' No.

"I want to get to work more now than I probably have in a long time. I can't wait until our players get back. I feel like we've been away from them for too long. Having all of January off was different. It was nice to get a little more rest but I know we're itching to get back for Phase 1. I think we'll have a hell of a turnout with all of our guys just talking to them. We're ready to get back to work and find a way that we can go into Week 1 confident as hell that we're going to win."

It's so interesting that Shanahan says he wants to get to work more now than he has in a long time. One way to interpret that is he's been off since January and wants to get back to work.

Here's another interpretation: he's feeling some heat for the first time in his career as a head coach and is looking forward to rising to the occasion and showing the world how good he truly is.

Either way, I respect it.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News