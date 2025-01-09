Kyle Shanahan says How 49ers OC Klay Kubiak will Help him Call Plays
The 49ers just made an interesting change to their offensive coaching staff.
They promoted assistant passing game specialist Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator. This promotion clearly comes with a significant pay raise, but it's unclear how Kubiak's job will change.
"I'll continue to call plays," Shanahan said on Wednesday, "but Klay and I have done everything here the last two years together kind of hand in hand. We put the game plan in together. Yeah, I call it, only one person can speak to the quarterback, but I mean him, [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris] Foerster, [tight ends coach Brian] Fleury, those are the guys I rely on through play calling throughout the game. It's not like I'm just in silence there calling every play. I'm discussing it with the guys we've prepared with in the week, discussing it with the guys who are talking with their players and what they see. And that's the same thing we all did for Klay versus Arizona.”
That's such an interesting answer. Apparently, the 49ers have a brain trust of coaches that collaborate to help Shanahan call plays during games, and that brain trust consists of the offensive line coach, the tight ends coach and Kubiak. So Shanahan makes the final call, but he takes suggestions.
Which means the effectiveness of his offense changes year to year based on who his assistant coaches are. The 49ers offense regressed big time in the red zone in particular this season. Shanahan and Kubiak will have to figure out solutions to that issue.