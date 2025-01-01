All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Says Jake Moody will Kick for the 49ers in Season Finale

This is a mistake.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has decided that Jake Moody will kick for the 49ers in their season finale this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Shanahan announced this Tuesday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

Purdy has missed three of his past four field goal attempts dating back to Week 16 in Miami. This past Monday night against the Lions, Moody missed two field goals and an extra point, which means he cost the 49ers seven points in a game they lost by six. If they had simply benched Moody and replaced him with a competent kicker, the 49ers likely would have beaten the Lions.

Competent kickers aren't hard to find. There likely is one on a practice squad somewhere who could do a better job than Moody. This season, his 71.4 field goal percentage ranks 33rd in the NFL. Which means he's arguably the worst starting kicker in the league.

This Sunday against the Cardinals, the 49ers will be playing to win and Shanahan will be coaching to win. He should make a statement by benching Moody, signing another kicker and playing him instead. Because as long as Moody is the 49ers kicker, the rest of the team's effort could all be in vain. What's the point of selling out in a meaningless game if the kicker is going to miss multiple kicks?

If Shanahan wants to show his players that he's serious about winning, he won't let Moody attempt another kick this season, maybe ever.

